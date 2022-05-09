Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.93-$2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

