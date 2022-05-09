Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.42-$2.62 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 548,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Avista by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Avista by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

