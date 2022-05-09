Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.53 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

ACLS traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $54.54. 486,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

