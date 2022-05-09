Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 16,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

