AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

