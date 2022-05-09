AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,276. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 59.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

