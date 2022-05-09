Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.