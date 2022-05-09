Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Financial Contrast

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69%

This table compares Cresco Labs and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.43 N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.92 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Cresco Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 399.23%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 720.39%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

