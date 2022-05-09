B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Textainer Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Textainer Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.