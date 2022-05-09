B. Riley Comments on PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AGS stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

