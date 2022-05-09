B. Riley Comments on Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGH. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE TGH opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.23. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.