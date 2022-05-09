B. Riley Cuts UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $26.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

