B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MARA opened at $14.95 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

