B. Riley Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $24.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
NYSE:ECOM opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 36.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
