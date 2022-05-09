B. Riley Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $24.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 106,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 36.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

