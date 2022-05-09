B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

