B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.