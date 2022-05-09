B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $458.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.66. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

