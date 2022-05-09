B. Riley Trims Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price to $23.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Shares of GOOD opened at $20.44 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
