B. Riley Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

