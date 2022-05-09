B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of FUN opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

