B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share.
Shares of FUN opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.