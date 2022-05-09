B. Riley Weighs in on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

INFI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

