B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS opened at $60.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2,323.61% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

