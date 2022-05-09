B. Riley Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.67 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,348 shares of company stock worth $232,849. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,146,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

