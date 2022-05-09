B2Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B2Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

