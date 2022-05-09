Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

