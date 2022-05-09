BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 850

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.74) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.62) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 823 ($10.28).

LON BA opened at GBX 756 ($9.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 737.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 629.51. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 495.70 ($6.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.77). The company has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($231,212.29). Insiders have acquired 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688 over the last 90 days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

