Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Major Shareholder Electric Co General Sells 72,025,826 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

