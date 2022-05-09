Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.94.

BLL opened at $71.91 on Monday. Ball has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

