Ball Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $71.91 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after acquiring an additional 160,701 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

