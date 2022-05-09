Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives C$13.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

TSE BLDP opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.39. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$9.78 and a 1-year high of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.32.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.