Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 609,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.