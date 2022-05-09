Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.50 million-$134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 675,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,481. The company has a market cap of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $145.97.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.07.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford purchased 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.