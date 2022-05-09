Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.75. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

