Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director John R. Alford, Jr. Acquires 750 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director John R. Alford, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

