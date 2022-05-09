BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

