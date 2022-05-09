Barclays Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $150.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.94% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.16.

SQ opened at $96.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

