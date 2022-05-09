Barclays Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $410.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

Shares of EPAM opened at $347.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

