Barclays Raises Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $42.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

NYSE TS opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $4,405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

