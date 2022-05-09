Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.01).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 64.42 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a one year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.48.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

