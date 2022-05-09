Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.47).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 284.61 ($3.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.91.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($896,637.98).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

