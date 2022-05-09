Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 293.51 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.84. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

