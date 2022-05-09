Barclays Trims Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price to $63.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

