Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Director Purchases $164,358.75 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 830,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.