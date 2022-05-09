Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.95. 287,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,737. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

