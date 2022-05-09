Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 834 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 862 ($10.77) to GBX 834 ($10.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.75.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 14,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,971. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.