Barrett Business Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

