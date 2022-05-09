Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

ABX stock opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$51.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.71.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

