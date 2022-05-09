Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

TSE ABX opened at C$28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.71. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

