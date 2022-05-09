Barrington Research Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $31.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The company has a market cap of $247.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

