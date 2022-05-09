Barrington Research Weighs in on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

